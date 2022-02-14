Double Decker Spring Run Will Kick-Off Busy Double Decker Weekend

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its annual Double Decker Spring Run during the 2022 Double Decker Arts Festival.

The popular racing event had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

All three runs – the 10K, the 5K and the Kids Fun Run are slated to happen early in the morning on April 23.

The Chamber is partnering with Oxford Ortho & Sports Medicine as its new exclusive presenting sponsor for the 25th-anniversary event.

“Our race topped over 1,700 racers in 2019, with runners who came to Oxford from all around the country, and we expect that number to continue to climb this year,” said Pam Swain, Chamber vice president.

As of Feb. 14, there were 351 people registered for the race with two months to go.

The cost to register for the 5K and 10K races are $30 before April 1. Then, the cost is $35 from April 1-14. Registration on race day will cost $40.

The Kids Fun Run is $15.

Runners who sign up at least one week before the race date will receive a race T-shirt.

The light blue line is the Kids Fun Run route. The Pink line is the 5K route and the entire Pink/Blue area is the 10K route.

There are new courses this year as well that will take runners past iconic Oxford landmarks.

All three races will begin at the YMCA off North Lamar Boulevard.

A $200 cash prize will be awarded to overall male and female winners in each race.

The Double Decker weekend will be packed with events like the Double Decker Festival, the Grove Bowl, and the Ole Miss vs. MSU baseball series. The Spring Run is a fun, healthy way to get a kick-start to the busy weekend.

Any business interested in being a sponsor should contact Swain before March 9 at pam@oxfordms.com.

Register online for any of the three races during the Double Decker Spring Run.