Monday, February 14, 2022
Man Faces Felony Domestic Violence Charge

An Oxford man was arrested for felony domestic violence recently.

Dewey Wells

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Feb. 8, officers responded to the 2200 block of West Jackson Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived on the scene and came into contact with Dewey Wells, 54, of Oxford.

Wells was taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault and given a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.


Staff report

