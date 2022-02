Ashley Horton

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department took a report recently about two bicycles being stolen on Oct. 25.

After completing investigation, Ashley Horton, 37, of Tupelo, was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.

Horton was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was given a $20,000 bond.

Staff Report