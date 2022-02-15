LCFD Battles House Fire for Five Hours

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday in the 100 block of County Road 371.

At about 11:38 p.m., a call came into 911 with the caller stating their house was on fire. The residents were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and smoke detectors.

First arriving units found a 2,500-square-foot mobile that was 60 percent involved with fire.

All the occupants made it out of the home safely.

LCFD units were on the scene fighting the fire for almost five hours. No injuries were reported.

FD3, FD4, FD5, DC2, Engine 3, Rescue 10, Engine 14, Engine 17, Tanker 17 and 15 firefighters responded to the call.

LCFD has responded to a total of 79 calls for service this month so far, 6 of which have been structure fires.

Staff report