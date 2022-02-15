OPD K9 Officer Named 2021 Officer of the Year

Oxford Police K9 Officer Brandon Byrd was named 2021 Officer of the Year recently during the Oxford Peace Officers Office of the Year Banquet.

“Officer Byrd is an extremely deserving winner,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “He’s incredibly hard-working and is as dependable as they come. We’re very proud of Officer Byrd and how he serves our great community.”

Byrd is the 25th winner of the R.L. “Bob” Jones Memorial Officer of the Year Award winner. The inaugural award was given out in 1997 to, now Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East.

Byrd was nominated by two-time Officer of the Year Award winner Lt. Kevin Parker, who won the award in 2013 and 2018.

“I’m humbled and honored to have been chosen as the 2021 Officer of the Year, but by no means do I feel that I deserve this award more than any other officer at the Oxford Police Department. I’ve simply been blessed to work for a great administration, who I know to support me, and learned from great supervisors,” Byrd said. “Also, I’ve been lucky to be a part of a shift and the SWAT team that expects a higher standard and holds me accountable. Any achievements I’ve had are a direct reflection of them. This award truly should have been given to my wife and little girl and the rest of my family, because without their support, none of this would even be possible.”