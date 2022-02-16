You’re Invited to a Grove Grocery Baby Shower

By JB Clark

University of Mississippi

Grove Grocery is throwing a baby shower to support the parents of young children in the University of Mississippi community.

Items such as diapers, formula, baby food, baby wipes and baby shampoo fly off the shelves when Grove Grocery is able to stock them, but they are the items most donors think about least when donating to a college food pantry.

“One in five college students are parents, so the need for baby supplies is incredibly substantial,” said Tina Truong, director of Grove Grocery and junior biochemistry major from Madison. “It’s important that we take care of these needs because the actual reality for many students here is that they go through life wondering when their next meal will be or if they have enough money to properly care for a child.”

The baby shower donation drive is organized in partnership with the Work-Life Resources Program, which focuses on creating balance for students and employees. Part of that mission is expanding resources for student parents, said Lynn Wilkins, manager of the program in the Department of Human Resources.

“Campus is set up more for the traditional student coming straight out of high school – without children – but the truth is, we have a lot more families and parents in our student body than we often think about,” Wilkins said. “And we know our faculty and staff need assistance, too.

“Baby items can get expensive, even forcing parents to miss meals themselves so they can afford to feed their child. The Grove Grocery baby shower helps reduce financial stress for struggling parents among our students, faculty and staff, which is an important way to help them balance life with work and school.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can drop it off at Grove Grocery in Kinard Hall or leave it in one of the many Grove Grocery donation boxes on campus. For more information about donation boxes and ways to donate to Grove Grocery, visit https://grovegrocery.olemiss.edu/.