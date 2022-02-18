Abbeville Man Charged with Burglary

An Abbeville man was arrested recently on multiple accounts of burglary.

Benjamin Adams

According to a report, the Oxford Police Department investigated separate burglaries that occurred in the 300 block of Old Sardis Road on Feb. 8 and 10.

After investigation, Benjamin Adams, 19, of Abbeville, was charged with two counts of attempted burglary, one count of commercial burglary and one count of auto burglary.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was given a $30,000 bond. A hold was placed on Adams by Circuit Court.

Staff report