Baptist North Mississippi Performs Cardiac First

From left, Mark Taylor, Cath lab technician, Dr. Kevin Hall, interventional cardiologist, and Will Jamison, regional clinical specialist for Abiomed. Photo provided

Dr. Kevin Hall and his team at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi recently performed the region’s first Impella RP heart pump implant.

The Impella RP heart pump is the only heart pump approved by the Food and Drug Administration to provide temporary circulatory support for patients experiencing right heart failure or decompensation after a heart attack, heart transplant, open-heart surgery, and in combination with a left ventricular assist device.

The Impella RP can also be used in patients who experience right heart failure as a result of COVID-19 complications.

“The need for right-sided heart support is rare but for some patients, it can make the difference between life and death,” said Dr. Kevin Hall, an interventional cardiologist with Stern Cardiovascular. “I am grateful that we can offer the most advanced treatment options for heart failure patients at Baptist North Mississippi.”

Patients experiencing right heart failure present with leg and ankle swelling due to pressure in the veins from blood not pumping to the lungs.

Baptist North Mississippi offers a full range of cardiac diagnostic services to identify and treat heart disease, such as this, from heart surgery to cardiac rehab.