Cold Front Brings in Rain, Wind

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Heavy rain and high winds #LOUWeather Posted by Larry Brown on Thursday, February 17, 2022 Video provided by Larry Brown

Oxford was spared from the worst of the storms associated with the cold front that moved into the area Thursday afternoon.

It did rain but no major thunderstorms occurred. The heaviest rains started just after noon and gave way to high winds with gusts reaching about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

However, there were only a few reports of downed trees in Lafayette County, according to Steve Quarles, emergency management director for the county.

Inside the city limits of Oxford, Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Allgood also reported this morning that there were no reports of damage in the city from the storm.

The wind did knock the power for about 10,000 Mississippians; however, in Lafayette County, only a scattered few power outages were reported during the day.

The weather for this weekend will be sunny with a high of 55 degrees on Saturday and 63 degrees on Sunday with lows in the high-20s to low-30s.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area early Monday morning should hang around throughout most of the week.