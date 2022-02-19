Nonprofit Fair to Connect Students with Community

University of Mississippi Communications

Students at the University of Mississippi have an opportunity to plug into the larger Oxford and Lafayette County communities Wednesday (Feb. 23) at the Center for Community Engagement’s nonprofit fair.

Local nonprofits, community organizations, and free and reduced-cost service providers will be on hand to share valuable work they do and talk to students about ways to get involved.

Participating organizations include the Oxford Film Festival, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, 9 Lives Cat Rescue, North Mississippi Mammal Rehab, Jumpstart and the Oxford Community Garden.

“Oftentimes, students want to get involved in the community but they aren’t sure where to begin,” said Avery McNeece, UM assistant director for community partnerships. “Students will be able to get a better feel for an organization so they will feel more comfortable reaching out later when they are looking to volunteer.”

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ballroom of the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union.

For more information, call 662-915-3196 or email engaged@olemiss.edu.

Staff Report