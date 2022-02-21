Oxford Boys & Girls to Host Workforce and Career Readiness Skills Podcast Project

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Boys & Girls Club of Oxford in partnership with Segment Productions will film its first episode in a series of podcasts geared toward workforce and career readiness and entrepreneurship.

The public is invited to attend the event which will be held at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the LOU Barksdale Clubhouse on Washington Avenue.

Segment Productions was founded by Fredderick Nettles in 2019. Nettles wanted to create a space for creatives, entrepreneurs and athletes to tell their stories as to how they became the people they are today.

“I have created a platform that allows members of the athletic community to tell their stories, ranging from celebrated professionals, high school and collegiate stars-even sports journalists,” Nettles stated in a press release. “It is my passion: sitting down with individuals who have earned their way throughout their arena. Letting the rest of us know who they really are. What makes them tick? What are the matters and issues facing them and humanity that they care about? My goal has always been to inspire.”

This project is funded by the William N. & Lee Anne Fry Foundation and specifically targets the Club’s Career Launch Program which encourages Club members to assess their skills and interests, explore careers, make sound educational decisions and prepare to join the nation’s workforce.

“We are strong believers in the Boys and Girls Club and their mission to expand opportunities for Club members,” said Lee Anne Fry. “We met Fred (Nettles) last fall, admired his personal ambition and see him as a role model. We believe Fred’s engaging podcast and access to compelling guests will open new potential to the wonderful children of the Boys and Girls Club. Our hope is that by direct exposure to successful leaders, the members are inspired to achieve their full potential.”

Guests for Episode 1 include Professional Trainer Deon Hodges, Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Derrick Burgess and 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Keon Howard.

“We are very excited and appreciative of the William N. & Lee Anne Fry Foundation for providing this learning opportunity for our Oxford Boys & Girls Club members,” said Zell Long, CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. “Utilizing podcasts to capture interests, meet role models and learn a new, potential skill is wonderful.”