Rain, Rain Won’t Go Away, At Least Until Friday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS

Mother Nature is going to have a heck of a water bill this week.

Rain is expected to fall in Lafayette County for most of the workweek.

Today’s showers will continue throughout the day with scattered thunderstorms. The high is expected to reach 63 degrees with tonight’s low around 63 degrees as well.

Tuesday’s weather is expected to be a bit harsher with an increased risk of severe weather and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Storms could be heavy at times. The high is expected to reach 73 degrees and then drop to a low of 45 degrees Tuesday night.

The rain is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday. the National Weather Service-Memphis is predicting Lafayette County will receive 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next four days.

After the rain leaves the area, temperatures will drop for a few days back down to more late-winter norms.

On Friday, the high is expected to hit 45 degrees with a low of 29 degrees.

There were no watches or warnings issued as of Monday morning by the NWS; however, Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available on Facebook and Twitter.