Oxford Animal Resource Center Ready to Show Off Recent Renovations

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford’s Animal Resource Center is now allowing people to visit the recently renovated building.

“We are still tidying up a few loose ends on some of the projects,” said Director Kelli Briscoe. “But overall, the new construction renovation is complete.”

The Animal Resource Center is opened 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Wednesdays and Sundays to the public for deep cleaning, fosters and vet appointments.

While the shelter is open, appointments to view the adoptable animals are recommended.

“We do prefer an appointment to be made,” Briscoe said. “It allows us ample time to spend with each client and find you the best match.”

Walk-ins are allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Animals available for adoption can also be viewed on the OARC website.

The Oxford Animal Resource Center went through a major transition a year ago when the city of Oxford took over the animal shelter on McElroy Drive after the shelter was closed in March 2021 after the private company managing the shelter came under fire for alleged lack of medical care and neglect of the animals.

OARC is now a city-funded and managed department; however, Briscoe said it is much more than a shelter.

“Our focus is on live outcomes, and we strive to provide any service or resource feasible to achieve live outcomes and prevent animals from coming through the shelter environment,” Briscoe said. “We know that we cannot be all things for everyone, but that is our number one goal. These resource services started day one that the city took over the shelter by doing everything we could to re-home, transport, and provide ancillary support to keep animals out of the shelter or their stay as short as possible.”

The OARC works with people who want to surrender a dog or cat to try to avoid placing the animal in the shelter environment.

“We try to exhaust all resource options for the owner before they surrender their animal,” Briscoe said. “We try to place surrender animals straight into another home so they never have to experience the shelter life.”

Volunteers are always needed at the resource center and people can apply to be a volunteer by downloading the volunteer application on the OARC website and submitting directly to OARC or emailed to arcdirector@oxfordms.net.

Briscoe encourages members of the community to come to tour the newly renovated center.

“We would love to help you find your next ‘fur-ever’ friend and show you around our new facility – we are really proud of it,” she said. “We appreciate the community’s continued support and look forward to helping serve you for your animal needs.”