Regents School of Oxford Presents ‘Peter Pan Jr.’

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Tickets are still available for Regents School of Oxford’s production of “Peter Pan Jr.” this weekend.

The show features Regents Lower School drama students and is the first drama program since the pandemic.

The play will be held Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Thursday’s show is a dinner theater with dinner from El Agave Mexican Restaurant. Bleacher seats for that show are still available for $30 and be purchased online.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $12 for premium seating and $10 for prime seating. Click here to purchase tickets for the Friday and Saturday performances.

“If you’ve been to a Regents drama production in the past, you know they pull out all the stops — the costumes, the lights, the acting is top-notch. You do not want to miss it,” said Jill Emerson Bell with Regents.