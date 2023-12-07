Holiday Ornament Auction Friday to Feature Cocktails, Food, Ornaments

As the holiday season approaches, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is gearing up for a celebration of creativity and community spirit.

YAC is excited to host its much-anticipated Annual Holiday Ornament Auction on Friday at The Powerhouse, starting at 6 p.m. This festive event promises an enchanting evening filled with art, camaracamaraderie, and the opportunity to bring home unique ornaments created by talented local artists.

Participants can begin bidding on ornaments and experiences today at www.oxfordarts.com/ornaments.

The Ornament Auction serves as a showcase for the artistic talent that thrives within our community.

Local artists pour their creativity into crafting one-of-a-kind ornaments that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of our city. From traditional to contemporary, each ornament tells a story, making it a meaningful addition to any holiday décor.

Attendees will have the chance to bid on these exclusive ornaments, adding a touch of local flair to their festive celebrations. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or someone looking for a distinctive holiday gift, the Ornament Auction is the perfect place to discover and acquire unique pieces.

In addition to the array of ornaments, this year’s auction introduces a special opportunity to bid on exclusive experiences with over ten local artists. Imagine stepping into the world of a painter, sculptor, or mixed-media artist, witnessing firsthand the magic that happens within their creative space.

These experiences include an Evening for 8 with Lucius Lamar at his private studio, Golf Lessons at Back9 with The Country Club of Oxford’s Kyle Kelly, Books & Bourbon with Michael Farris Smith, Studio tour with local painter Jason Bouldin, Fun and games with Anubis Improv’s David Hamilton, Baking class with Cake Wars Champion Jeff Taylor, or a tour of The Wonderbird Gin Distillery.

Proceeds from the Ornament Auction go directly to support YAC’s ongoing initiatives, fostering the growth of artistic endeavors within our community. By participating in this event, attendees not only acquire beautiful and meaningful artworks but also contribute to the flourishing cultural landscape of our city.

