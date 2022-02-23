Distinguished Young Women Program to be Held This Saturday

The 2023 Distinguished Young Woman will be chosen Saturday during the annual event presented by Trustmark.

The Distinguished Young Women Program will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Anne Mobley/Gary E. Collins Studio Theater at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event.

Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls in their junior year to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give young women the opportunity to further their education and prepare for a successful future.

After serving as the reigning 2022 Lafayette County DYW, Ellie Tucker will give up her title to the new winner. Ellie is a senior at Oxford High School and the daughter of Leigh and Tom Tucker.

2022 Lafayette County DYW Ellie Tucker

“We are excited to offer this incredible scholarship opportunity for high school juniors in Lafayette County,” said Suzanne Helveston, chairman of the DYW Lafayette County Program.

Over $1,400 in scholarships will be awarded. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship, a photography package from Legacy Photography, membership to Core Oxford, and a gift certificate from Deals Auto Repair. The first alternate will be awarded a $250 cash scholarship, and a gift certificate to Deals Auto Repair.

In addition, winners of both Interview and Scholastic categories will each receive $100 in cash scholarships.

Participants are evaluated in the following categories:

Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%), which is a question answered on stage.

The winner will represent Lafayette County in the state program in Meridian, July 14-16, 2022.

In addition, candidates participate in hands-on workshops designed to strengthen their skills in interviewing, public speaking, and building self-confidence. These skills not only prepare the participants for the DYW program, but also for the world after high school and college, while providing a lifelong network of women.

Mary Margaret Hyer, a veteran of the Distinguished Young Women Program, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. She is a Cum Laude graduate of the University of Mississippi, of which she is a third-generation graduate.

Entertainment will be provided by the Hinge Dance company under the direction of Lydia Foster.

Admission is free of charge.

Scholarships would not be possible without the support of the event sponsors, including Trustmark; Gold sponsors, Charter Road Hospitality, Mary Anne Mobley /Gary E. Studio Theatre, and Junior Auxiliary of Oxford; Silver sponsors, Core of Oxford, FNB Oxford, and Jinsei Sushi; and Friends sponsors, Deals Auto Repair, Stacy Harrison REALTOR, Michele McKay, Rodan + Fields, Jimmy & Mindy Maxwell, Oxford Printing Company, Tucker, Selden & Tucker, Steve and Rosie Vassallo and University Sporting Goods

For additional information about the program visit http://lafayette.ms.distinguishedyw.org/ or contact Suzanne Helveston lafayette@distinguishedyw.org.

Staff report