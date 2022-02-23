Dr. Coon to Serve as Staff Physician at UM Student Health Services

By Alyssa Schnugg

After 27 years, Dr. David Coon will be retiring from the Urgent Care Clinic of Oxford.

As of April 1, he will be a staff physician at UM Student Health Services.

“I’m continually grateful for so many of you who have trusted me to be such an important part of your lives and healthcare,” Coon wrote in a message on Facebook earlier this week. “You made the reasons I chose to pursue medicine worthwhile, and I feel fortunate beyond measure to have had this opportunity where our paths have crossed in such meaningful ways.”

Urgent Care opened in Oxford in 1995. About 20 years, Dr. Will Dabbs joined Coon at the clinic.

One thing that has set Urgent Care apart from other walk-in clinics, according to Dabbs, is having physicians onsite along with its experienced nurse practitioners.

“Oxford folk have plenty of choices when it comes to urgent care these days,” Dabbs said. “However, in addition to some simply superlative nurse practitioners, we’ll have ample physician support onsite.”

Joining Dabbs at Urgent Care will be Dr. Larken Ware, a local emergency room doctor.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the Urgent Care family,” Dabbs said of Ware. “There’s literally nothing he won’t be able to handle.”

Ware and his wife, Lindsay have lived in Oxford for eight years and have four daughters.

“Larken and Lindsay have been in my Sunday School class for several years,” Dabbs said. “That’s how I first got to know them.”

Coon said he looks forward to his new journey at the University of Mississippi and knows Urgent Care will be in good hands.

“I have been blessed to work with such amazing partners and staff at the clinic,” he wrote. “Thank you for challenging me to be a better person and a better doctor, and for sharing with me this mission we’ve undertaken.”