A Memphis man was arrested recently for allegedly causing damage to a vehicle last month.

Devontay Bonds

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 19, officers responded to Cotton Creek Cove to take a report about a damaged vehicle.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Devontay Bonds, 25, of Memphis who was charged with felony malicious mischief.

Bonds was arrested on Feb. 18 and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,000 bond.