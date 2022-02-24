Deadline to Register for Spring Master Gardener Class is Monday

Master Gardener Interns, from left, Molly Fergusson, Bruce Johnson and Deb Shaner took the online course in the fall, of 2021 and are working on getting their 40 hours of service to become certified Master Gardeners.

An online course for Master Gardener certification will be offered this spring by the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

The deadline to register for the course is Monday, Feb. 28.

To register, go to msuext.ms/mg. The class opens on March 15 and must be completed by May 15.

While the majority of members of the Lafayette County Master Gardener Association are retirees, the online course is attracting more people who are still in the workforce.

“Taking the course online was convenient because of the flexibility,” says Molly Fergusson, a professor at the University of Mississippi Law School. “I enjoy gardening, and this was a good way to get more information on plants and all aspects of gardening in a way that I could fit into my schedule.”

Dr. Kecia Kirk who took the online class in the spring of 2021 echoes Fergusson’s praise of the online option.

“I would never have been able to get away from my practice to take in-person classes in the afternoon,” she said. “The course provides a wealth of information on gardening, and the handbook that comes with it is a very valuable reference.”

Bruce Johnson, a retired software developer, also took the online course in the fall and highly recommends it.

“Not only do you get all the great training the course provides, but you also get to meet some of the best gardeners in Oxford,” Johnson said, adding that the monthly meetings of the group are a source of continuing education that he enjoys.

Since the course was first offered in Lafayette County in 2005, it has been offered almost every year and has trained many county residents in the best practices in gardening. There are currently around 40 active Master Gardeners in the county, and they donate hundreds of hours of volunteer time each year that is valued in the thousands of dollars.

From keeping South Lamar Boulevard clean to giving advice to homeowners on gardening problems and many other gardening-related projects, the Master Gardeners of Lafayette County are busy and active in the community.

Staff report