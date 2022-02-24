Former Police Officer Sentenced to Prison for Civil Rights Violations

A former City of Booneville police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for stealing money from multiple individuals during traffic stops, searches, and arrests, and for making false statements to a federal agent.

According to court documents, Dustin Rambo, 34, of Fulton, was charged with four counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under color of law as a law enforcement officer. Rambo was also charged with one count of making false statements to a federal agent, which is a felony offense.

Rambo pleaded guilty to all counts. Chief U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced Rambo to 16 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release.

“We value our law enforcement partners and are fortunate to work with many honorable men and women who are committed to serving their communities, helping others and seeking justice,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said after Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “However, no member of law enforcement is above the law and our office will prosecute and hold accountable those who would abuse their badge for personal gain and to take advantage of the public whom they are sworn to serve and protect.”

“Dustin Rambo took advantage of his position as a trusted law enforcement officer to prey on those he swore to keep safe. Deprivation of the right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure is unacceptable and will not go unpunished,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha L. Fomby.

The FBI investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Addison.

Staff report