More Rain Expected, Possible Wintry Mix Late Tonight

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Rain is expected to continue today in Lafayette County with a chance of it turning into a wintry mix overnight.

No ice or snow accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis as of 10 a.m. this morning.

However, with north Mississippi’s weather being erratic at times, that could change depending on how far south the “freezing line” of precipitation reaches.

The high temperature for today is 51 degrees and is expected to drop to 32 degrees tonight

At about 4 a.m., there is a slight chance the rain could become a mix of rain, snow and sleet before the sun rises on Friday.

Friday morning will be cloudy but skies should gradually clear up. The high is expected to be 47 degrees.

There is currently a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain late Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The chance of rain increases Saturday night before midnight, with a 60 percent chance of it mixing with snow after midnight; however, little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

The rain should clear up Sunday morning leaving Oxford under sunny skies through at least Wednesday when the high is expected to be near 67 degrees.

No watches or warnings have been issued for Lafayette County as of 10 a.m. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates as they become available on Facebook and Twitter.