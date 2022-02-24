Thursday, February 24, 2022
Oxford Man Charged with 12 Counts of Credit Card Fraud

An Oxford man was arrested on multiple counts of credit card fraud recently.

Andrew Hobby

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Feb. 14, OPD took a walk-in report regarding alleged credit card fraud.

After an investigation, Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford was charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud from incidents spanning over a 13-day period in January.

Hobby was arrested on Feb. 17 and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a $15,000 bond by a Justice Court judge during his initial bond hearing.

