UM RebelTHON to Hit Dance Floor this Weekend

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi students enjoy dancing during the 2021RebelTHON event. This year’s dance marathon, a fundraiser for Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, is set for noon to midnight Saturday (Feb. 26) in the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union. Photo by Logan Kirkland/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Get your best dance moves ready: RebelTHON 2022 is set for Saturday (Feb. 26).

The University of Mississippi’s 10th annual student-driven dance marathon to raise funds for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, at the UM Medical Center, takes place from noon to midnight in the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union. The slogan for this year’s event is “Celebrate the Miracles.”

“As one of the largest student-run philanthropy organizations on campus and in our state, we have raised over $1.2 million and donated $1 million to the hospital since the organization was founded,” said Harrison Grimes, a senior mathematics and economics major from Madison and RebelTHON president.

“We don’t have a set total fundraising goal for this year. Each year, our hope is that we will be able to make a positive impact on the children’s hospital through our fundraising efforts.”

RebelTHON will use the entire third floor of the Union, including the ballroom and large meeting spaces that face the Grove. Unlike the 2021 marathon, which occurred in four three-hour shifts, participants are able to attend all 12 hours of the event.

“We have several speakers and activities scheduled throughout the duration,” Grimes said. “Chancellor Boyce will be speaking at 12 noon and Dr. (Brent) Marsh (dean of students) will be speaking at 3 p.m.

“We will have patients from the hospital and their families speak at the top of almost every hour.”

Additionally, RebelTHON will have “Silent Disco” from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will be open to the community from 5 to 7 p.m. Along with dancing, participants will have games and opportunities to meet the “Miracle kids” and families.

“RebelTHON 2022 broke a participant registration record, with 1,300 UM students and staff signed up to participate in this year’s dance marathon,” Grimes said. “Over 1,000 of these participants are brand new to RebelTHON. And registration is still open.”

RebelTHON makes a difference all year long, said William Takewell, associate director of student leadership and engagement.

“Our executive officers, board of directors and committee members have put together an exciting event to engage student participants as well as to showcase what RebelTHON does to promote Children’s of Mississippi’s lifesaving work,” Takewell said. “We’re excited to hear from families who have benefitted directly from the hospital during the event, and we cannot wait to welcome them to campus on Saturday.

“We also hope that this year’s event will help engage more students on our campus to get involved in the university’s philanthropy of RebelTHON.”

To register for RebelTHON 2022, go to https://www.rebelthon.org/.