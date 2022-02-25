Catalytic Converter Theft Leads to Felony Charge for Tupelo Couple

Justin Moody Kimberly Humphres

The Oxford Police Department recently arrested a Tupelo couple of felony charges related to the theft of catalytic converters.

On Feb. 21, the Oxford Police Department took two separate reports – one pertaining to a stolen credit card and cell phone and the other pertaining to a stolen catalytic converter from a business vehicle on University Avenue.

Investigators were notified and began gathering surveillance video from the surrounding area. They were able to identify a vehicle and two potential suspects.

The suspect vehicle was located at a business in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue on Feb. 23.

Justin Moody, 31, of Tupelo and Kimberly Humphres, 46, of Tupelo, were taken into custody on a charge of possession of burglary tools that tied back to the catalytic converter thefts.

Moody and Humphres both were additionally charged with misdemeanor crimes from the aforementioned cases.

Moody and Humphres were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing on Wednesday and each were given a $15,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on both Moody and Humphres for parole violation.

Staff report