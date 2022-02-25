No. 3 Ole Miss Welcomes in VCU into Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 3 Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond on Friday for a three-game series slate against the VCU Rams at Swayze Field. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (4-0) is coming off of a 15-5 midweek win over Arkansas State in a game that was shortened to five innings due to weather. Of the four games so far this season for Ole Miss, only one has last the regulation nine innings.

The Rebels offensive approach at the plate has produced 47 runs in 29 innings on the young season. Out of those frames, Ole Miss has scored multiple runs in 13 of them.

This season, the Rebels have not trailed for more than one half inning in any game this season and have led wire-to-wire twice. Ole Miss has scored in the first inning in 3-of-4 games.

VCU rolls into Oxford with a 2-2 record overall coming off an 8-3 victory over Longwood.

This season, the Rams are led at the dish by Logan Amiss with a .412 batting average. His teammate Tyler Locklear leads the club with three home runs.

VCU has scored 31 runs this season and is hitting .262 as a team.

The Rams will have three left-handers on the mound in Jack Masloff (Friday), Maddison Furman (Saturday) and Campbell Ellis (Sunday). Coach Mike Bianco will have RHP Derek Diamond (Friday), LHP John Gaddis (Saturday) and RHP Drew McDaniel (Sunday) on the hill.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Rams, making VCU the 194th unique opponent in Ole Miss baseball history.

Game times for this weekend’s series are Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday are both at Noon. Fans can watch all the action of every pitch on SEC Network +.