Oxford Open New Recycling Drop-Off Site West of Town

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

City officials, staff and employees of Cannon Motors gathered Wednesday for ribbon cutting ceremony at the new recycling drop-off site behind Cannon Motors. Photo provided by Oxford Recycling

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a new recycling drop-off location in Oxford.

The new site is located behind Cannon Motors Preowned vehicles lot off Highway 6.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Oxford’s Recycling Coordinator Michelle Robinson said she had been working for the last few years to find a location west of Oxford close to neighborhoods like Wellsgate that are outside the city’s curbside recycling area to place a recycling bin.

After Robinson reached out to the Cannons, they agreed to have the bin located on their property.

“We’re really excited to have this location,” Robinson said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Aluminum and steel cans, mixed paper, newspapers, cardboard and some plastics are accepted at the new and existing recycling drop-off sites.

PETE #1 and HDPE #2 plastic are accepted. PETE #1 plastic examples are soda bottles, water bottles and some food containers. HDPE #2 Plastic examples are milk jugs, detergent bottles, and other food and liquid containers. The type of plastic is usually printed on the bottom or side of the item within the recycling symbol.

Oxford’s other recycling drop-off locations are located at the Municipal City Shop on Molly Barr Road beside the Oxford Police Department; on Highway 7 South next to Fire Station No. 3; and at the Recycling Center at the Oxford Landfill on Pea Ridge Road.