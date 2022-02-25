Top 10 Favorite Designer Items this Season

By Erin Foley

HottyToddy Fashion Contributor

The spring and summer 2022 designer collections are finally out. Even though I don’t have the budget to buy designer clothes, I still wanted to take a look and pick out a couple of my favorite items. So I completely disregarded the price and found my favorite piece in each designer store.

Dior: Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

It’s definitely the lowest-priced option on the list, Dior’s famous lip glow. I’ve heard amazing things about this item from its packaging to the actual beauty product itself. The Dior Lip Glow is definitely the most affordable designer item on the list, so if you want the feel of luxury without dropping hundreds of dollars, this is the product for you. Not only is it affordable—at least for designer products—but it also has raving reviews.

2. The Coach: Studio Camera Bag 18 In Signature Textile Jacquard With Varsity Stripe



I’ve been obsessed with Coach ever since the rebranding back in 2017. Since then, their products have become not only better but also timeless. I fell in love with this bag because of the playful colors yet classy design. The design is pretty basic, with the Coach symbol and the shape of the bag. However, the darker leather contrasted with the blue, green and yellow stripes struck a chord with me. The strap mimics the design of a belt, making the whole bag more luxurious and timeless than it already was.

Louis Vuitton: Easy Pouch on Strap (Monogram Empreinte Broderies collection)

I hope I don’t ruffle any feathers, but I am not the biggest fan of the Louis Vuitton logo. It’s gorgeous but has been so overdone. This bag spins the Louis Vuitton logo in a very elegant way. The colors make the bag feel elegant, but the pattern says playfulness and fun. My favorite thing about this bag is the little details such as the tab at the top, the zipper and the chain. If you’re going to buy a bag as expensive as a designer, you have to love the details as well as the overall product.

Gucci: Large tote with Gucci logo

https://www.gucci.com/us/en/pr/men/bags-for-men/tote-bags-for-men/large-tote-with-gucci-logo-p-6748370E8IG4432 Unfortunately, I didn’t love anything from Gucci’s spring collection enough. Additionally, Gucci is another logo I feel has been overused and I am a little tired of it. I found this bag and couldn’t stop thinking about it. The color is absolutely gorgeous, especially since it is leather, too. The logo is subtle, which I love since it’s not too flashy or overdone. However, I asked myself if this is a timeless piece and I’m still not sure of the answer. While the subtle logo and leather point to it being timeless, the color is definitely vibrant and could possibly lose style.

Chanel: Belt



I’m pretty skeptical of belts with the big designer logo in the middle, but wow! I just couldn’t resist this one. I’m not sure if this is the best item from Chanel’s spring collection, but it’s definitely one of the most creative I’ve seen. Chanel took a very simple and old design of the designer logo on a black belt, which almost every designer website has, and put a beachy yet high-end spin on it. The placement of “Coco Chanel” is unlike any other I’ve seen. Although Coco is a controversial figure in history, I have to give credit to Chanel designers for making such a boring and overused design new again.

6. Balenciaga: Cash Card Holder in Black/White

Crocodile print is very difficult to design with. If it’s not done carefully, it can look horrible. I’m very impressed with Balenciaga for making something as mundane as a cardholder so appealing to the eye. The color contrast was too gorgeous to pass up. Not only is the design outstanding, but the product itself is very practical. The shape contrasts the normal square, straight edge shape I see for most cardholders. Overall this product is very unique once you take a closer look.

Yves Saint Laurent: Lip Links Chain Bracelet in Metal

Chunky gold jewelry is a classic, timeless accessory for all women. If you’re going for a designer, but still need a staple item, this is the product for you. The gold color is stunningly bright and tasteful. The chunky chain is not too large, yet it’s definitely not a dainty product. The clasp is what really makes this item stand out. Before it was just a staple gold chain bracelet, but with the unique clasp it has become a worthwhile accessory.

Burberry: Contrast Trim Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

https://us.burberry.com/contrast-trim-cotton-gabardine-trench-coat-p80545551 I loved Burberry’s newest collection. It was very difficult to find a favorite. The trench coat always reminds me of Burberry, it’s a signature piece for them. The subtle hints of bright pink contrasted with the “Soft Fawn” color really caught my eye. Additionally, you can mostly hide the pink if you still want the classic trench coat or you can show it off for some pop of color.

Hermes: Venue swimsuit

https://www.hermes.com/us/en/product/venue-swimsuit-H2E3703D78338/ As someone who has never shopped for a designer, I was pleasantly surprised to see swimwear in the Hermes 2022 spring and summer collection. The vivid colors of this collection overall are stunning and make the audience feel happy. The swimsuit spoke to me the most since it looks like something that would not only be timeless but flatter nearly every body type. Although I’m unsure of the sizing for Hermes, the overall solid blue with a unique asymmetrical strap is a classic design. The shade of blue is clean and rich; however, I’m not sure I would spend nearly $500 on a blue swimsuit.

Prada: Cotton shirt