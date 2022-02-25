Friday, February 25, 2022
Crime

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Arrest

A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Oxford man recently after a gun was found in his car.

Ladaric Fleming

On Feb. 18, the Oxford Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for no headlights. The stop led to a misdemeanor arrest of the driver, Ladaric Fleming, 22, of Oxford.

A pistol was discovered in the vehicle belonging to Fleming. After investigation, it was discovered that Fleming was a convicted felon.

Fleming was taken into custody on Feb. 24 for the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial hearing where he was issued a $10,000 bond.

