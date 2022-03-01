OHS Mock Trial Team Takes Second Place at State Competition

OHS Team 1 took second place in the statewide Mock Trial competition Friday.

The Oxford High School Mock Trial teams scored well this weekend during the High School National Mock Trial Organization’s annual state competition sponsored by the Mississippi Bar.

OHS had two teams enter the competition.

Team 1, which consists of older students who have been part of the Mock Trial competition previously, scored second place at the competition that was held this year on Zoom.

Team 2, who have had less experience generally in the Mock Trial, finished in sixth place.

Team 2 took home sixth place.

There were 18 teams at the competition from various high schools around Mississippi.

This year’s fictitious legal case was about “Avery McQueen,” who was arrested and indicted on a burglary charge.

Students served as prosecutures, defense attorneys and other roles in courtrooms.

“There are valid arguments on both sides so there is no ‘winner’ in regard to how the jury rules on the case, but it’s more about how they present themselves and how prepared their arguments are and how prepared they are in general,” said Christine Tatum, an Oxford attorney who serves as the OHS Mock Trial Team Attorney Coach.