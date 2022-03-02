Aldermen Approve ‘The Grove’ Phases 7, 8 in Grand Oaks

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Folks living in Grand Oaks may soon have some new neighbors.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the preliminary plat for phases 7 and 8 of “The Grove,” inside the Grand Oaks Planned Unit Development.

Phase 7 will consist of 18 lots on 14 acres of land. Lot sizes will be between .62 and .97 acres.

The proposed subdivision will be located on Morris Drive past the intersection with Fazio Drive. New streets with sidewalks will be constructed within the development and temporary cul-de-sacs will be constructed at the end of the roads until future phases are built.

Phase 8 will consist of 57 lots on 21 acres of land. Lot sizes will be between .22 and .5 acres, located south of the intersection of Morris Road and Bell River Road.

Sidewalks will connect with those existing on Morris Drive. New streets will be constructed with temporary cul-de-sacs until the time of future development.

The Board of Aldermen approved both preliminary plats.