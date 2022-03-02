Nominations Open for Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Citizen of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

Since 1972, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has sought to annually recognize individuals who have made positive contributions to the Lafayette County, Oxford and University of Mississippi community as its Citizen of the Year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was halted for two years.

The Chamber is now seeking nominations for people who have made a direct, lasting impact on the LOU community.

Candidates for the 2022 Citizen of the Year will be judged on the basis of the following criteria:

Positive volunteerism contributions to the Oxford/Lafayette/University community

Contributions above and beyond those normally expected in an elective or appointive position, or above and beyond mere success in a business or profession

Perception as a role model for good citizenship and volunteerism in a non-paid capacity

A completed nomination form, a typewritten biography of the individual and three nomination letters are required for each nomination. Click here for more details and the nomination form.

The nomination deadline is April 22. Send nomination information to Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Attention: Citizen of the Year Post Office Box 147 | Oxford, Mississippi 38655, via email to pam@oxfordms.com or drop off the nomination documents at the Chamber, located at 299 West Jackson Ave.

For questions or more information call the Chamber at 662-234-4651.