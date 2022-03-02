Two Years After Start of COVID-19 Pandemic, Local Cases Down

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette County continues to decline.

Since Feb. 17, there have been 164 new cases reported, down from 228 new cases the week before.

There were three deaths in the last 14 days due to COVID-19. Since March 2020, there have been 15,107 cases and 176 deaths in Lafayette County.

Area schools are reporting almost no new cases among students and Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is also reporting fewer people with COVID-19 are in the hospital.

The Oxford School District reported no new cases among students or faculty from Feb. 21-27. Only one student was in quarantine last week.

The Lafayette County School District reported just one teacher in the middle school tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

BMH-NM reported seven patients were in the hospital Tuesday with COVID-19 and three patients were in the ICU.

The University of Mississippi is reporting today there are just four confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on campus – two students and two faculty members.

There are no students in isolation or being quarantined in student housing.

Over the past seven days, the university reports four new cases, down from six new cases the previous week.

The university ended its mask mandate Wednesday.

As of March 1, 59 percent of Lafayette’s population had at least one vaccination and 55 percent were fully vaccinated.