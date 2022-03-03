Thursday, March 3, 2022
Local Man Busted for Allegedly Trying to Film People in a Bathroom

A Lafayette County man was arrested recently for allegedly trying to record people using the bathroom.

Jaxon Parker

On Tuesday, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a report of a male attempting to use a phone to record people in the restroom.

After investigation, Jaxon Parker, 19, of Lafayette County, was charged with Secretly Photographing for Lewd Purposes.

Parker was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $5,000 bond.

Staff report

