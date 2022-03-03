Man Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft Faces New Vehicle Burglary Charge

A Tupelo man arrested last month in connection with a burglary and theft of catalytic converters was charged with another burglary recently.
On Feb. 25, investigators with the Oxford Police Department were going through stolen items that were recovered from a recent burglary and catalytic converter theft case involving Justin Moody, 31, of Tupelo.
A driver’s license and other personal belongings were discovered and returned to the victim.
Moody has been additionally charged with Commercial Burglary of a Vehicle and was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for a bond hearing where he was issued a $5,000 bond.
Moody still has a hold on him placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Staff report