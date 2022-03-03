Man Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft Faces New Vehicle Burglary Charge

A Tupelo man arrested last month in connection with a burglary and theft of catalytic converters was charged with another burglary recently.

Justin Moody

On Feb. 25, investigators with the Oxford Police Department were going through stolen items that were recovered from a recent burglary and catalytic converter theft case involving Justin Moody, 31, of Tupelo.

A driver’s license and other personal belongings were discovered and returned to the victim.

Moody has been additionally charged with Commercial Burglary of a Vehicle and was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for a bond hearing where he was issued a $5,000 bond.

Moody still has a hold on him placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Staff report