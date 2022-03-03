Solidarity With Ukraine ‘Vigil’ Planned for Saturday on the Square

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The war in Ukraine is being met with solidarity rallies all over the country and the world.

The national flag of Ukraine

This weekend, the LOU community is invited to stand with Ukraine during a Solidarity With Ukraine Vigil on the Oxford Square.

“Having at least some small way of showing our solidarity, concern and support here in the LOU community is very important,” said Don Mason with the Progressive Citizens Network that is hosting the event on his Facebook page.

Due to time constraints, organizers likely will not have time to obtain an event permit to allow for a large gathered crowd with speakers and an organized march. Instead, those who wish to participate are asked to walk slowly around the Square holding Ukrainian flags or signs with the Ukraine colors.

Those who prefer can sit on benches or steps around the Square and City Hall holding signs or flags; however, they should not be on poles as per city code.

The “Walking, Sitting, Standing,” vigil will last about an hour or so.

“Your presence is important,” Mason said. “Hope to see everyone making our presence felt publicly with this show of solidarity with Ukraine, democracy and the rule of law.”