Monday, March 7, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Two Woman Face Charges After Altercation Involving a Vehicle

0
470
Carlotta Moore Angel Green

Two local women were arrested after an altercation involving using a vehicle as a weapon.

On March 4, an officer with the Oxford Police Department was flagged down by somebody in
the OPD parking lot about a reported disturbance that occurred in the 1500 block of Old Highway 7 North.

After investigation, Angel Green, 41, of Oxford, was charged with Aggravated Assault after ramming her vehicle into another vehicle that had multiple passengers.

Carlotta Moore, 42, of Taylor, was charged with felony Malicious Mischief after damaging a vehicle with an object.

There was another arrest in this case but the charge was a misdemeanor.

Green and Moore were each taken into custody and went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Green was issued a $30,000 bond and Moore was issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleWater Valley Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Shooting

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles