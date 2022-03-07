Two Woman Face Charges After Altercation Involving a Vehicle

Carlotta Moore Angel Green

Two local women were arrested after an altercation involving using a vehicle as a weapon.

On March 4, an officer with the Oxford Police Department was flagged down by somebody in

the OPD parking lot about a reported disturbance that occurred in the 1500 block of Old Highway 7 North.

After investigation, Angel Green, 41, of Oxford, was charged with Aggravated Assault after ramming her vehicle into another vehicle that had multiple passengers.

Carlotta Moore, 42, of Taylor, was charged with felony Malicious Mischief after damaging a vehicle with an object.

There was another arrest in this case but the charge was a misdemeanor.

Green and Moore were each taken into custody and went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Green was issued a $30,000 bond and Moore was issued a $5,000 bond.

