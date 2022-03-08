Rain Tonight, Colder Temps This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Those brand new baby buds blooming on trees around Oxford will get some more rain to drink this afternoon and tonight.

Rain showers are expected to arrive in Lafayette County around 3 p.m. and continue overnight.

There is a chance of thunderstorms tonight before 2 a.m. Total rainfall is expected to be around an inch by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news, these rainstorms will not bring in a cold front. Temperatures will increase over the next few days, with a high Wednesday expected to hit 56 degrees and Thursday will have a high of 64 degrees under sunny skies. The lows over the next few days should hover In the high 30s to low 40s through Thursday night.

However, a cold front is forecasted to roll into Lafayette County on Friday evening, proving that the Cold Miser isn’t quite ready to hand north Mississippi over to the Heat Miser just yet.

After rain showers on Friday afternoon and evening, the temperature is expected to go from a high of 66 on Friday to a low of 22 degrees Friday night.

Colder temperatures are expected to linger through Sunday, but slowly climb upward, with a high of 64 degrees Monday under mostly sunny skies.

No warning or watches have been issued for tonight’s rain and thunderstorms as of 10 a.m. Friday. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates as they become available on Facebook and Twitter.