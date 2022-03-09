Carleigh’s Corner: Hot or cold, we’re getting a break soon

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy.com Intern

One thing that I’m excited about is next week’s Spring Break or, depending on the weather, Winter Break. I have gotten to the point where I walk outside on my patio to see what I need to wear for the day.

For an event that I attended this week, I planned on wearing a knee-length dress and open-toed shoes until I walked outside to feel the 30-degree weather. We are officially at the time of year when you must plan for all seasons for one day with Mississippi bipolar weather.

I am planning on going to the baseball game series this weekend to start my Spring Break off right. The Ole Miss Rebels host Oral Roberts Friday at 6:30 p.m.

I’m happy that my friends from other schools have the same Spring Break as I do so we can plan to see each other. I’m also excited that I can take a break from school assignments, although I have no travel plans for the week except to go home and spend time with family and friends. I’m a homebody.

After the school recently made masks optional, it surprised me how much has changed over the course of the pandemic. Two years ago at this time, we weren’t anticipating two more weeks of spring break and having to do online classes. But in fact that’s what happened.

I think students and even some professors may have a little PTSD from that time, but we have learned to adapt to the change.