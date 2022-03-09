OPD, ASB Partner to Provide Coasters that Check for Tampered Drinks

A concern some people have while drinking at bars can be having someone slip a “roofie” in their drink.

Thanks to a partnership between the Oxford Police Department and the Ole Miss Associated Student Body, those fears can be put to rest.

“OPD and ASB looked into different safety precautions being taken around the country and found one we determined to be particularly effective,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen in a press release.

OPD and ASB will provide drink coasters that have two tests designed to detect Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Ketamine, two of the most common chemicals found in spiked drinks.

Just dab some of the drink onto the test areas on the coaster and wait to see if the color changes to a dark blue, which means the presence of GHB or Ketamine has been detected in the drink.

The test provides instructions on how to conduct the test and what to do if the test comes back positive. The coasters also provide the telephone numbers of the Oxford Police Department and the Victim Coordinator.

These tests will be distributed in multiple ways throughout Oxford and on the University of Mississippi

Oxford campus. OPD will distribute them to businesses in the downtown district, have the coasters available at the OPD Safe Site tent located across the street from the 11th Street Alley and Funky’s, and any business that serves alcoholic drinks.

The Associated Student Body will distribute these coasters on campus.

“We’re so proud of this partnership with ASB,” McCutchen said. “This is an exciting next step to go along with SafeRide on campus and future safety precautions that will be put into action going forward. Safety for our downtown district patrons, and Oxford as a whole, is our number one priority at the Oxford Police Department.”

If you ever feel unsafe or find that your drink has been tampered with, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or go to the OPD Safe Site tent and speak to an officer.

Staff report