Oxford Chargers to Run in National Meet

Two Oxford Chargers have qualified to run in the 2022 New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship at The New Balance Track & Field Center in New York, New York.

Ethan Knight and Luke Johnson, seniors at Oxford High, will be competing in the 2-mile this Friday.

“I am really proud of these two guys who are shining stars for our track program. These guys are talented runners and I am happy to see them on a national stage like this,” said Track Coach Chris Patton.

In November, both Knight and Johnson signed athletic scholarships to run cross country at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship is designed for athletes in grades 7-11 and is returning to The Armory for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be broadcast on NBNationals.com.