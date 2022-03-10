Former UM Video and Analytics Director Joins Red Window Communications

Coming from the fast-paced world of college athletics, Red Window Communications’ newest team member brings a diverse skill set to his daily work for clients.

Connor Walsh

Connor Walsh, formerly the director of video and analytics for Ole Miss Basketball, joined Red Window in January as an account manager. His new role includes leading the team’s collaboration on programs for the clients he serves — from initial message development and brand building to website builds, media outreach and strategic campaigns. He also tracks program performance on metrics including social media engagement and website traffic, using data to continuously refine the team’s efforts on behalf of clients.

“Our clients trust us to grow their brand and share their story, which is a responsibility that we must deliver in creative and innovative ways,” said Walsh, whose experience has included social media management, data analytics, event management and creative design for tailored brand communications.

“Joining Red Window is a chance to take all the skillsets I’ve developed and apply them in a new way, to meet our clients’ goals,” he said.

A native of Weston, Mo., Walsh holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, sport and tourism management from Troy University in Alabama. He received a master’s degree in sports leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University before moving to Mississippi in 2018.

At Ole Miss, Walsh coordinated the team’s video operations, oversaw the collection and reporting of both practice and game analytics, was responsible for recruiting design projects and the operation of summer basketball camps.

A stone’s throw from Walsh’s former office at the Tuohy Basketball Center, Red Window is one of several private companies housed at Insight Park on the University of Mississippi campus. The agency partners with a range of local and regional clients, serving many as an in-house marketing and PR department. Its clients include fast-growing companies and established businesses, as well as nonprofit organizations.

One of the benefits of joining Red Window, Walsh said, has been the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues who each bring distinct, complementary skillsets and experiences to the table.

“The team here has built a culture around working together and sharing our knowledge and strengths with each other,” Walsh said. “It’s exciting to be part of a talented group of people pushing toward a common goal of excellence in all we do.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications