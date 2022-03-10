Winter Takes One More Curtain Call With Snow Expected Friday Night

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

There may be one final shot at building a snowman, or at least perhaps a snowball before winter takes its final bow with about an inch of snow expected to fall in Lafayette County Friday night.

Today is expected to be a perfect early spring day with a high of 68 and a low in the mid-30s tonight.

However, a cold front is headed this way and should hit Oxford Friday evening, starting with rain showers in the late afternoon and into the night. After 9 p.m., rain mixed with snow showers is possible until about midnight, then snow is likely after midnight as the cold front arrives.

The low temperature is expected to be about 23 degrees Friday night.

Along with the snow, the front will bring in high winds, with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service of Memphis is predicting .5 to 1 inch of snow.

Whatever snow Oxford will get overnight won’t last too long.

Skies will clear Saturday, gradually becoming sunny with a high near 37 degrees and winds 10 to 15 mph.

The low for Saturday night is 34 degrees.

The high for Sunday will jump 20 degrees and is expected to hit 57 degrees.

More rain is possible in the early part of next week but temperatures are expected to increase with an expected high of 74 degrees on Tuesday.