Daylight Saving Time Starts This Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Daylight Saving Time will have us springing ahead this weekend.

Most computerized clocks on cell phones and computers will automatically jump an hour forward at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

However, don’t forget to reset manual clocks in your house before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time in the U.S. starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. It was first observed in 1918.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the U.S. that do not observe DST.

A push to keep DST permanent has occurred over recent years with 19 states, including Mississippi, passing resolutions to provide for year-round DST; however, a switch to year-round DST would require a change to federal law, which has not yet occurred.

When and if Congress allows states to enact year-round DST, those states who have passed the resolutions could then make the switch.