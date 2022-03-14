EquiPro Holdings donates $10,000 towards Red Cross Disaster Relief in Ukraine 

EquiPro Holdings and its subsidiary companies (Action Auto, Life Dental Group and Security Credit Services) have donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross in support of disaster relief efforts in Ukraine.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine during this difficult time,” said William Alias III, Chief Executive Officer of EquiPro Holdings. “We want to help support the thousands of innocent people being put in harm’s way and forced from their homes, and all of us here at EquiPro Holdings are in full support of the Red Cross and their mission during this crisis.”

For over 25 years, EquiPro has built, grown and managed companies from its office in Oxford.

Alias III went on to detail that the “standing ready” network of volunteers able to provide immediate aid is the reason they chose to pledge to the American Red Cross.

“We encourage anyone that is able to contribute, pledge to support the families in Ukraine, donate today,” he said.

You can help people affected by the war in Ukraine by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications