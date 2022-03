In too many schools around the country, Critical Race Theory is running amok. It threatens the integrity of our kids’ education and aims only to humiliate and indoctrinate. In Mississippi, we’re taking a strong stand against this progressive fundamentalism. That’s why today I was proud to sign legislation that will help keep Critical Race Theory where it belongs – out of Mississippi classrooms. Despite the arrows the far left will volley at us because of this law, we’re not backing down. We can’t back down. Our kids are our greatest assets and Mississippi will do whatever we can to protect them. So, to those looking to tear us down: do what you want to do. Because at the end of the day, Mississippi will do what’s right.