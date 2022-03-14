UM to Gain Four New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

During Spring Break, the Department of Parking and Transportation will be installing four new ChargePoint Level 2/Dual Electric Vehicle charging stations.

The EV charging station currently located behind the Turner Center will be disabled beginning Tuesday. All new stations are projected to be operational by March 21.

Two new ChargePoint charging stations will be located behind Lamar Hall and the Turner Center, and the Residential Garage will have four plugs.

This transition will increase the EV charging capacity on campus from two-vehicle spaces to eight vehicle spaces.

The charging stations will require an active ChargePoint account using the ChargePoint app. Timed parking rates for these spaces are $1.25 an hour (up to four hours) and $2.50 an hour for each hour over four hours.

The price escalation is to encourage turnover of the space to ensure availability for everyone in the community with electric vehicle charging needs.

Vehicles parked in these spaces must be using the charging station. Vehicles parked in these spaces not utilizing the charging station are subject to a citation.

The city of Oxford has about 15 charging stations with more being added. There are stations at the Oxford Conference Center, the downtown parking garage, McDonald’s on University Avenue, The Inn at Ole Miss, the Graduate Hotel.

Staff report