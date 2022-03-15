Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Featured

Photo Gallery: LOU Community Captures Beauty of Late Winter Snow

0
471
Photo by Tonia Hollowell
Photo by Tonia Hollowell
Photo by Marcy Laster
Photo by Suzanne Messer
Photo by Dawn Miller Smith
Photo by Susan R Cooper
Photo by Dawn Miller Smith
Photo by Summer Chappell
Photo by Kathy Reynolds Hatcher
Photo by Robin Russell
Photo by Beau Moore/LCFD
Photo by Susan Crusenberry Coley
Photo by Caitlin Loder Bagwell
Photo by Tracy Kane
Photo by Stephanie Stevens-Reeser
Photo by Stephanie Stevens-Reeser
Photo by Heather McCullough
Photo by Cheri Barrios McManus

Photo by Cheri Barrios McManus

Photo by Rachel Ann RussellAngel
Photo by Cheri Barrios McManus
Photo by Scott Hemphill
Photo by Sandy Miller Smith
Photo by Rachel Ann RussellAngel

Photo by James Bradham
Photo by Hallie Hewes Collins
Photo by Michelle Mayeux Trippe
Photo by Judy Elaine Collins
Photo by Judy Elaine Collins
Photo by Tasha Ann Patton
Photo by Suzanne Messer
Photo by Margaret Sanders
Photo by Laura Dettor



Photo by Becky Miller
Photo by Curtis Burcham
Photo by Marcy Laster
Photo by Bridgette Nicole
Photo by Alyssa Schnugg
Photo by Larry Brown
Photo by Shelby Reeves

We asked for LOU residents to send in their snow photos last week when a winter storm dropped 2 to 3 inches around the area for some late-winter fun. The snow melted quickly over the weekend.

Previous articleSomething Yummy is Going on at Ole Miss Dining with a New Chef at the Helm
Next articleTax Cut Battle Continues: Hosemann Wants to Pause Gas Tax, House Overhauls its Plan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles