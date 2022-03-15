Photo Gallery: LOU Community Captures Beauty of Late Winter Snow

We asked for LOU residents to send in their snow photos last week when a winter storm dropped 2 to 3 inches around the area for some late-winter fun. The snow melted quickly over the weekend.
