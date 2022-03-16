Painting Oxford’s Newest Large Outdoor Mural is Underway

Work has started on Oxford’s latest large-scale outdoor mural. Photo by Pablo Corona

Work has started on Oxford’s latest large-scale outdoor mural.

Anna Murphy has begun the painting of an approximately 1,600-square foot mural on the back wall of Oxford Square North Plaza, facing the parking garage located on the Square.

Business owner Helen Overstreet of Mike Overstreet Properties, LLC commissioned the large-scale mural of Princess Hoka, a Chickasaw maiden who once owned the land that is now the city of Oxford. Overstreet, with the assistance of project manager and artist, Earl Dismuke, has been working with Murphy since 2019 on the design of the mural.

Murphy worked closely with members of the Chickasaw Nation to ensure the accuracy of the design, including the facial features, jewelry, and clothing depicted. The flora and fauna in the design are native to the area, and the animals featured hold special meaning to the Chickasaw Nation.

Members of the Chickasaw Nation recently traveled to Oxford to bless the wall and those involved in the process before painting began.

Murphy is a visual artist living in Chicago, Illinois. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Louisville. Murphy has been painting murals since 2016. She is assisted by her mother, Paula Murphy, who is also an artist, in the painting process.

“Princess Hoka” will be painted in Murphy’s signature blue and white, similar to porcelain china, on a background of gold.

The installation process began in early March and will take approximately four to six weeks to complete. The public is invited to stop by and meet the artist during the process.

“Anna’s talent and ability to paint hyper-realistic large scale murals is incredible. I am thankful we live in a city where public officials and members of the community embrace opportunities like this one,” said Dismuke.

To see more of Murphy’s work visit www.annapmurphy.com or @annapmurphy on Instagram.

For more information on this project, contact Earl Dismuke: 662-202-8216 or ewdismuk@yahoo.com.

Staff report