Oxford Police Adds New K9 to the Force

From left, Deputy Chief Sheridan Maiden, Johnny Morgan, K9 Officer Brandon Byrd, K9 Jocko, Chief Jeff McCutchen. Photo provided by the OPD





The Oxford Police Department announces its newest four-legged member of the police department — K9 Jocko.

Jocko is a 1-year-old black Labrador retriever from Little Rock K9 Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He received several months of training from Little Rock K9 Academy before he and his handler, K9 Officer Brandon Byrd, spent two weeks of K9 handler training together.

Jocko is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and article searches.

Jocko comes at no cost to the taxpayers of Oxford.

Oxford businessman, Johnny Morgan, donated the money to the Oxford Police Department to be used towards a special project. Chief Jeff McCutchen ultimately went with a new K9 for the department.

Along with purchasing the canine, the donation also covered the cost of a new Dodge Durango, all the equipment inside the K9 patrol vehicle, the training costs associated with getting the handler trained, a DJI drone and a handheld thermography camera.

“Mr. Morgan went above and beyond for the Oxford Police Department,” McCutchen said. “His

generosity will help with the mission of OPD for years to come. We thank Mr. Morgan for his support of

law enforcement and commitment to help us keep Oxford safe.”

The community will be able to meet Jocko at upcoming community events and demonstrations.

Staff report