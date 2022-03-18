BMH-NM among first in Region to Use New Lung Cancer Diagnosis Technology

Doctors Jeff Evans, Jennifer Gardner and Stacey Miller are among the first in Mississippi to use a new robotic bronchoscopy procedure to help detect lung cancer earlier. Photo provided by BMH.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi physicians are among the first in Mississippi to use a new robotic bronchoscopy procedure to help detect lung cancer earlier.

Combining the latest advancements in robotics, software, data science and endoscopy, Auris Health’s Monarch Platform’s robotic bronchoscopy system allows surgeons to remove and biopsy nodules, or tumors, in the lungs that are small and hard to see or difficult to reach, ultimately leading to a more accurate and earlier diagnosis.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has little to no symptoms in its earliest stages,” said Dr. Jennifer Gardner, a pulmonologist with Oxford Pulmonology. “Because this new technology provides improved access and vision for bronchoscopy procedures, it holds potential to help us make a diagnosis earlier and, hopefully, treat more patients successfully.”

Statistics show that more than 90% of patients diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive because diagnosis isn’t typically made until the advanced stages of the disease.

Since February, Baptist North Mississippi has performed four procedures with the technology.

